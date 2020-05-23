Previous
Good Clean Fun by photogypsy
Good Clean Fun

At least that's how it started until the mud pits started appearing around the yard. Then things got a little dirty...oh, who am I kidding, they got a lot dirty. It was a fun way to start out the holiday weekend though and fun was had by all.
Tracy

