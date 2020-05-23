Sign up
Photo 776
Good Clean Fun
At least that's how it started until the mud pits started appearing around the yard. Then things got a little dirty...oh, who am I kidding, they got a lot dirty. It was a fun way to start out the holiday weekend though and fun was had by all.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
824
photos
24
followers
129
following
212% complete
Tags
water
,
mud
,
swimming
,
sprinkler
