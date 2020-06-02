Previous
On the Outside by photogypsy
On the Outside

Looking in. That's how this photo came to be. I was outside looking in the back door and got this wonderful reflection while also getting a double exposure. I really liked the creative element to it.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Tracy

@photogypsy
