Photo 786
On the Outside
Looking in. That's how this photo came to be. I was outside looking in the back door and got this wonderful reflection while also getting a double exposure. I really liked the creative element to it.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 2
Taken
4th June 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
outdoors
,
indoors
