Sunrise or sunset? by photogypsy
Sunrise or sunset?

I'll never tell, but I like how the sun just sits on the water and how everything is orange and red. I also like the different textures in this photo.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Tracy

@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
