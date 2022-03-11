Sign up
Photo 802
For Dogs Sake
I mentioned yesterday that I am house sitting and pet sitting for a friend. This is Willow, my charge for the weekend. She is a loveable dog who enjoys playing and snuggling while you watch your favorite movie.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
Tags
dog
,
brown
