Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 813
It's Electric
I love trying to imagine every day objects in new ways and trying to capture that on film. I love the weaving of lines this electric tower makes. I decided rather than just shoot the tower itself I'd do it from below looking up. Makes quite a web.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
861
photos
19
followers
123
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
22nd March 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
electric
,
powerlines
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close