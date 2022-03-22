Previous
It's Electric by photogypsy
Photo 813

It's Electric

I love trying to imagine every day objects in new ways and trying to capture that on film. I love the weaving of lines this electric tower makes. I decided rather than just shoot the tower itself I'd do it from below looking up. Makes quite a web.
22nd March 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
