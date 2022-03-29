Sign up
Photo 820
Birds of a Feather
These great birds capture my attention every time I see them. I've even been fortunate to photograph some Herren nests. This one was just bathing as we were headed to soccer practice.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
8
A Day in the Life
Pixel 4
28th March 2022 5:54pm
water
bird
herren
