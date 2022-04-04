Previous
In The Field by photogypsy
Photo 826

In The Field

Took this on our recent zoo trip. It is where the petting zoo is located. Something about it struck me. I knew I just had to take a photo of it. I think it almost looks good enough to be a card.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Tracy

