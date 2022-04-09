Previous
Rainbow Garden by photogypsy
Rainbow Garden

I live in the sky
I see the green grass
I hear the airplanes whoosh
I try to make kids happy
I want rain and sun
I wonder about colors
I dream about Spring
I am a rainbow.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
