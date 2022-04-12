Previous
Spectators by photogypsy
Spectators

Watching my nephews soccer game tonight when I decided to look to my left. These people were lined up watching the game with enthusiasm as well. I felt compelled to snap a few shots.
12th April 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
