Upside Down by photogypsy
Upside Down

Right side up or upside down a group of trees always makes a nice photo. I originally pulled over to photograph a pair of herons, but they flew off just as I got out of my car leaving me with this row of trees.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

@photogypsy
