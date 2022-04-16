Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 838
Upside Down
Right side up or upside down a group of trees always makes a nice photo. I originally pulled over to photograph a pair of herons, but they flew off just as I got out of my car leaving me with this row of trees.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
886
photos
23
followers
140
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 4
Taken
16th April 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
