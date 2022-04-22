Previous
Foggy Morning by photogypsy
Foggy Morning

The fog was pretty thick this morning. You could hardly see in front of you. Decided to grab a few shots to see how they would turn out. This park is lined with many trees, but as you can tell they are covered by different degrees of fog.
22nd April 2022

Tracy

Tracy
