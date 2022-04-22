Sign up
Photo 844
Foggy Morning
The fog was pretty thick this morning. You could hardly see in front of you. Decided to grab a few shots to see how they would turn out. This park is lined with many trees, but as you can tell they are covered by different degrees of fog.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Tracy
@photogypsy
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
grey
