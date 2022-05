A little rain

I was trying to take a photo of the cars behind me through my rear view mirror. I kind of like the different elements in this photo. Again, I didn't realize what I had taken until later in the evening once I was home safe and sound. I was able to keep my hands on the wheel when I took this photo, but I should be glad there were no cops around. I don't think they would see the creative shot I was going for and instead would probably give me a ticket for distracted driving.