Night of the full moon by photogypsy
Photo 865

Night of the full moon

As the full moon quickly approaches, I was watching the clouds dance across the sky in front of and behind the moon and took some shots.It looks like it is just floating in the sky.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Tracy

@photogypsy
