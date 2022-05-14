Previous
Looming Storm by photogypsy
Looming Storm

Headed to get a new phone and saw these dark clouds looming in the distance. They gave off that ominous vibe that just beckons to be photographed so that's exactly what I did.
14th May 2022

Tracy

photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Jacqueline ace
Looks indeed like a rainstorm
May 18th, 2022  
