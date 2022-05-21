Previous
Strawberry Lemonade by photogypsy
Strawberry Lemonade

Nothing's better on a hot day than to enjoy a tall, cold glass of strawberry lemonade. That's just what I did after the final soccer game of the season. It was refreshing. I probably could have drank a few more of those.
21st May 2022

Tracy

