Photo 873
Strawberry Lemonade
Nothing's better on a hot day than to enjoy a tall, cold glass of strawberry lemonade. That's just what I did after the final soccer game of the season. It was refreshing. I probably could have drank a few more of those.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
921
photos
24
followers
143
following
239% complete
View this month »
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
873
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
21st May 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
pink
,
drink
,
lemonade
