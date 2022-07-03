Sign up
Photo 916
FIRE!
We made a fire last night because we wanted s'mores. I also enjoy sitting watching the flames...the way they dance and sway. I also like the way they photograph. Had to pick up the camera and take some shots.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
2
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
964
photos
25
followers
143
following
250% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
2nd July 2022 10:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
flames
Jacqueline
ace
Love the patterns in the flames
July 3rd, 2022
Linda Godwin
Soothing to watch the flames !
July 3rd, 2022
