FIRE! by photogypsy
FIRE!

We made a fire last night because we wanted s'mores. I also enjoy sitting watching the flames...the way they dance and sway. I also like the way they photograph. Had to pick up the camera and take some shots.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Jacqueline ace
Love the patterns in the flames
July 3rd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Soothing to watch the flames !
July 3rd, 2022  
