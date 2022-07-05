Sign up
Photo 918
Light Wheel
Playing with the lights outside and noticed the pattern they were making looked like a wheel.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
966
photos
25
followers
143
following
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
918
Views
9
9
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
2nd July 2022 11:14pm
Tags
light
,
green
,
shadow
,
wheel
