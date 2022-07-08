Previous
Sleeping Dog by photogypsy
Photo 921

Sleeping Dog

This is one of the reasons I am house sitting this week. Rocco is a huge boxer with a heart to match his size. To watch him sleep is also to hear him sleep. He is such a beautiful dog and easy to watch. Just look at that face.
8th July 2022

Tracy

@photogypsy
