Photo 921
Sleeping Dog
This is one of the reasons I am house sitting this week. Rocco is a huge boxer with a heart to match his size. To watch him sleep is also to hear him sleep. He is such a beautiful dog and easy to watch. Just look at that face.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
Tags
dog
,
sleep
,
brown
