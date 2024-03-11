Previous
Mmm...Good by photogypsy
Photo 1014

Mmm...Good

I like the way this shot of ice cream turned out. In particular the way the chocolate swirls around the vanilla. It almost looks like a work of art instead of food. But it tasted as good as it looks
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise