Photo 1014
Mmm...Good
I like the way this shot of ice cream turned out. In particular the way the chocolate swirls around the vanilla. It almost looks like a work of art instead of food. But it tasted as good as it looks
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
ice
,
chocolate
,
cream
,
swirl
