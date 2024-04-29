Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Reflection of a Sunset
This view caught my eye of the setting Sun through my car window so I grabbed the camera to snap a few shots. I like the way they turned out. Gives a little bit of a darkened view which adds an extra element.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
0
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
sunset
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty tones in the sky. Lovely shot.
May 11th, 2024
