Photo 1083
Winter Cactus
Looking at this photo, this looks more like spaghetti than a plant, but it is actually a winter Cactus. It is found in the desert room at the conservatory in town. It is always a crowd pleaser
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
plant
cactus
conservatory
