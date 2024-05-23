Previous
Summer Break by photogypsy
Summer Break

This photo is from the first day of summer break. My nephews wanted to spend it with me so I took the day off work and we went to build a bear, then lunch and finally a movie. What a great way to start the summer for the boys.
23rd May 2024

Tracy

@photogypsy
