Photo 1087
Summer Break
This photo is from the first day of summer break. My nephews wanted to spend it with me so I took the day off work and we went to build a bear, then lunch and finally a movie. What a great way to start the summer for the boys.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
23rd May 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
fun
,
off
,
stuffies
