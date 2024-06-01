Previous
Save the Turtles by photogypsy
Photo 1096

Save the Turtles

This is a drawing that my nephew did of a turtle and I dressed it up using AI techniques. I like the mixture of natural drawings along with added art to make it what it turned out to be.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Tracy

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cute with a great message
July 6th, 2024  
