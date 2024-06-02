Previous
Fry Face by photogypsy
Fry Face

I took the boys to McDonald's and got them a Happy meal. They decided to play with their food and made this face on the table which we nicknamed fry face. This is what I consider live art.
Tracy

@photogypsy
