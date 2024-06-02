Sign up
Previous
Photo 1097
Fry Face
I took the boys to McDonald's and got them a Happy meal. They decided to play with their food and made this face on the table which we nicknamed fry face. This is what I consider live art.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1145
photos
39
followers
178
following
300% complete
View this month »
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
9th June 2024 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
fries
,
artwork
