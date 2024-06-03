Sign up
Photo 1098
Distinguished
I spend a lot of time with my nephews and usually they dress up in different costumes. This particular time you wanted to dress up in a suit and wear a fake mustache. I think he looked pretty distinguished.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
costume
,
nephew
,
dressup
