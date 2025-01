A Fresh Start

A new year brings with it a reset button and a fresh start. Last year I made it to June in posting a new photo each day. Let's see if in 2025 I can be more disciplined and continue with the project throughout the year. I even had it to where when I snapped photos my nephews would give me titles for the photos. My hope and intention is to stick with this project longer this year and maybe just make it through all 365 days.