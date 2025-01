Weather Advisory

So my city is under a weather advisory as additional snow is falling and blanketing the City. We are currently under a Level 2 emergency which is when roads are dangerous to be on and caution should be used if you have to venture out. For me, that means I can turn off the alarm and pull the blankets up over me. Sleeping in sounds good on a day like this. This view is from my street looking out towards a cross road. Roads are completely covered as you can see.