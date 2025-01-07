Previous
I C You by photogypsy
Photo 1106

I C You

As the snow appears to be sticking around with frigid temperatures it is time to get creative with photos. Looking at these tires covered in snow it looks like a pair of eyes hence the title which can be looked at in two different ways.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact