Tiny Little Snowflake

I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to post for today so I decided to snap a few photos in my front yard. I took this photo and cropped it down to what you see. When I did that the photo was so much richer than the original one. I realized I captured more detail than previously thought. I like the way it turned out and am pleased that I decided to play around with the snow a little. Just shows you can never be quite sure what you have until you take a closer look.