Photo 1112
Remnant of a Season
We went to the local outlet mall and they still have their holiday decorations up including this beautiful tree. I just love the colors and design of this tree. It allows the magic of the season to linger just a while longer and I am fine with that.
13th January 2025
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1112
Tags
tree
holiday
decorations
