Previous
Next
Remnant of a Season by photogypsy
Photo 1112

Remnant of a Season

We went to the local outlet mall and they still have their holiday decorations up including this beautiful tree. I just love the colors and design of this tree. It allows the magic of the season to linger just a while longer and I am fine with that.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact