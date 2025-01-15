Previous
Wolf Moon by photogypsy
Photo 1114

Wolf Moon

Full moon names tend to have pretty obvious meanings. The Old Farmer's Almanac says that January's full moon is referred to as the wolf moon because wolves are more likely to be heard howling during the winter.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
305% complete

Photo Details

