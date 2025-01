Nothing But Net

I could have posted the photo of the ball going into the net by itself, but felt it could use a little more. Basketball season has officially begun for my nephews and today was their first games. Rather than concentrate on each of them, I decided to go with a generic shot of the kids making a basket. Both boys lost their respective games, but they had a good time and the games were close. Better luck next time. In the meantime, may they experience nothing but net.