Photo 1120
Decorations Gone Wrong
So I don't think decorations are supposed to look like this. Actually this particular decoration has come apart during high winds and now lays flat against the white snow. This perspective was taken through a window looking out.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 9 Pro
19th January 2025 7:24pm
Tags
snow
,
lights
,
decoration
