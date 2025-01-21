Previous
Decorations Gone Wrong by photogypsy
Decorations Gone Wrong

So I don't think decorations are supposed to look like this. Actually this particular decoration has come apart during high winds and now lays flat against the white snow. This perspective was taken through a window looking out.
21st January 2025

Tracy

@photogypsy
