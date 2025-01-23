Sign up
Photo 1122
Donut
Anyone want a donut? It's been one of those weeks. I needed something sweet to erase some of the negativity from the week. It's just what the doctor ordered.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
donut
