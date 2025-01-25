Previous
Footprints in the Snow by photogypsy
Photo 1124

Footprints in the Snow

Had a fresh snowfall with fresh footprints breaking up the white blanket that spread over the ground.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact