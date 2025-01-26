Previous
Chess Anyone by photogypsy
Chess Anyone

Went to see my nephews build their Derby cars and decided to walk around the school that it was taking place in. That's when I came upon a couple chess boards. They looked so inviting so I took some photos of the boards.
Tracy

photogypsy
