Photo 1125
Chess Anyone
Went to see my nephews build their Derby cars and decided to walk around the school that it was taking place in. That's when I came upon a couple chess boards. They looked so inviting so I took some photos of the boards.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
25th January 2025 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
chess
,
queen
,
games
