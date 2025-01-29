Sign up
Photo 1128
Foosball
Unfortunately this is just the parts for a foosball table and can't be used to play a game. It is fascinating to see how these pieces are made and what they look like up close even if for right now they are wall foosball.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
Tags
game
,
parts
,
foosball
