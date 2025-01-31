Previous
Blast from the Past by photogypsy
Blast from the Past

As January comes to an end, I thought this photo taken a couple years ago was so fitting. I took this selfie in front of a frozen waterfall and thought it showed more power in black and white. Still one of my favorites.
Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
