Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1130
Blast from the Past
As January comes to an end, I thought this photo taken a couple years ago was so fitting. I took this selfie in front of a frozen waterfall and thought it showed more power in black and white. Still one of my favorites.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1178
photos
38
followers
175
following
309% complete
View this month »
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
winter
,
waterfall
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close