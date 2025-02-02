Previous
Simple But Incomplete by photogypsy
Photo 1132

Simple But Incomplete

Since yesterday's photo had so much going on I decided to post something simple for today. This is a metal sign that hangs outside my house. Unfortunately one piece of it fell off. I have to wait until the weather warms up to fix it.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
Photo Details

