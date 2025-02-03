Previous
The Road Less Traveled by photogypsy
The Road Less Traveled

That's what the sign said, but considering this was found at a rest stop on one of the state's busy expressways I don't think it is accurate. I like how the sign went on to explain more about the historic national road that runs through the state.
3rd February 2025

Tracy

@photogypsy
