Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1133
The Road Less Traveled
That's what the sign said, but considering this was found at a rest stop on one of the state's busy expressways I don't think it is accurate. I like how the sign went on to explain more about the historic national road that runs through the state.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1182
photos
38
followers
175
following
310% complete
View this month »
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2025 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
history
,
travel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close