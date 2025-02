Derby Day

So Derby Day is finally here. Both boys did cars, but only one of them can compete. Neither car was especially fast. In fact, the weinermobile came in last in its heart. And even though my nephew did not win an award for the race he did get a trophy for best design in his age group. He was so happy with that. There were others who broke down when they lost. We were so proud of our guy for not doing the same. Maybe he is growing up after all.