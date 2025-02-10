Previous
Words by photogypsy
This week is all about words. Words have power and everybody knows you shouldn't use them lightly. This is a photo of a gift card at our local museum. It spoke to me....literally.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
this is a good one!
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
