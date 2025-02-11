Previous
Dream by photogypsy
Photo 1141

Dream

This little word reminds me to have a good night's sleep so I can wake refreshed and ready to start a new day. It reminds me in the morning that I can achieve anything I dream...even if I don't think I can at the time. Small word, lots of power.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Tracy

@photogypsy
