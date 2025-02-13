Sign up
Photo 1143
Love
Love is the universal language. There are many countries that have multiple words to represent this one word depending on how you are using it. In this photo love lights up.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
9th February 2025 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Tags
light
,
love
,
valentines
,
blowup
