Previous
Weddings by photogypsy
Photo 1144

Weddings

The ultimate expression of love. Today, the Mayor of the city I work for decided to marry couples. He had three couples take advantage of the offer. This was the set up for the I Do's.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact