The Highlands are Calling by photogypsy
Photo 1150

The Highlands are Calling

And I must go. I fell in love with the Scottish Highlands. It was a magical place where I could lose myself. I've been doing some self reflection and could really use some of the energy and magic of the Highlands. I can't wait until I can come back.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
