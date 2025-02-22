Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1152
Blowing in the Wind
These were located outside the church where the boys play basketball. They both had games today. Instead of posting about their basketball I decided to snap this photo because it represents my feelings right now. They are blowing in the wind.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1201
photos
38
followers
175
following
315% complete
View this month »
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
winter
,
weeds
,
breeze
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close