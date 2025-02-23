Revisiting Moments

Dearest Teresa, as we get together as a group today to say goodbye, I think of the full life you had. We met so young playing together on the playground at Huy through your move to West Jefferson. I stood beside you as you got married and started a family which you were excited about. We reconnected when I returned from college. We met up at kids school sporting events just to get together. We had countless meals together sharing and caring about each other's lives. We spent hours crafting and planning for holidays. We may not have seen each other as much as we would have liked (life gets in the way), but it didn't matter. We were able to pick up where we left off when we did get together like no time had passed. That's friendship...the very best kind...the truest friendship. I will miss you dearly friend, but know that you are no longer in pain or suffering and that brings me comfort. Until we reconnect again, rest in peace sweet lady.