Light in the Sky by photogypsy
Light in the Sky

The sky lit up and glowed today. What a lovely sight after the sorrow of the last week. Here's hoping for more days like this.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Tracy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wo, such a nice gift to you from our God
February 24th, 2025  
