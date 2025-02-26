Sign up
Previous
Photo 1156
Believe
Another day experimenting with multiple exposures. This photo has three in it. I like the colors, but now that I am posting it, I wonder about how busy the photo is. It might look even nicer with few photos involved. I'll keep practicing.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1204
photos
38
followers
175
following
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
Tags
photos
,
trees
,
butterflies
,
exposures
,
selfie
